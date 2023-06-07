(Huntingburg, IN) In May 2023 the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department was informed that 53-year-old Brooks Rhoads, a serious, violent felon residing in Huntingburg, was on probation and in possession of guns and methamphetamine.

This information prompted members of the Dubois County Probation Department to solicit assistance from DCSD Detectives and the Huntingburg Police Department for assistance with performing a search of the Rhoads residence. Authorities executed a search of the Huntingburg home and were able to locate three firearms and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Brooks Rhoads was subsequently arrested, transported to, and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on a Level 4 Felony for Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. An initial court appearance resulted in Rhoads being issued a $5,000 bond, which he later posted on June 6, 2023.

These charges are merely allegations until the accused is found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.