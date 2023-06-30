(Ferdinand, IN) Ferdinand town officials have announced a special limb pick-up for town residents who sustained damage from Thursday’s storm.

Limbs must not be longer than ten feet and be placed curbside to be picked up. Town employees are requesting patience from the public, as they are cleaning up damage on their own properties today, and this will not be an immediate process. They have advised that the majority of clean-up will take place next Wednesday and Thursday, July 5th and 6th, due to Monday trash collection followed by Independence Day on Tuesday.

Town residents who are able to do so, and who wish to dispose of their limbs before the pick-up, may transport their limbs to the town facility on West 23rd Street.