Latest News

MMHCC Announces Winner of 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award New Indiana Law Changing How Minors Are Allowed in Bars Attorney General Rokita Overseeing Eight Nationwide Healthcare Fruad Investigations Memorial Hospital Offering Prostate Cancer Screening Bedford Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine

In this episode, Kathy Bachman of the Dubois County Museum joins Kaitlyn Neukam to talk about the many events coming up in July, and how recent renovations are going at the Museum.

Stock media provided by Pond5.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post