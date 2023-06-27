The West Baden Springs Hotel was damaged in Sunday’s Storms

While no one was injured during the storms on Sunday, the West Baden Springs Hotel sustained extensive damage from hail.

The hotels, golf courses, casino and other amenities will remain open, but the historic dome atrium is temporarily closed while the hail damage is being assessed and repaired.

The dining that would normally be in the atrium has been relocated to Sinclair’s Restaurant at the hotel.

We will keep you up to date with this story.