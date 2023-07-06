The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office and the Jasper Police Department have announced that both agencies are now a part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program for Indiana.
ICAC helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an
effective response to technology-facilitated child exploitation and internet crimes against
children. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and
technical assistance, victim services, prevention, and community education.
ICAC was developed in 1998 in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers
using the internet and other technology, the proliferation of child sexual abuse images available
electronically, and the heightened online activity by predators seeking unsupervised contact with
potential underage victims.
ICAC is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing more than 4,500 federal,
state, and local law enforcement, as well as prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are engaged
in both proactive and reactive investigations, forensic examinations, and criminal prosecutions.
By helping state and local agencies develop effective, sustainable responses to online child
victimization – including responses to child sexual abuse images (child pornography), the ICAC
Program has increased law enforcement’s capacity to combat technology-facilitated crimes
against children at every level.
Recently, Rick Chambers, Investigator with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office, and Greg
Brescher and Josh Greener, Detectives with the Jasper Police Department, completed an
extensive training dealing with the investigation of internet crimes against children, enabling
both agencies to join the ICAC Task Force of Indiana.
In the month since these Dubois County agencies joined ICAC, they have already received
four complaints/tips to investigate involving child pornography in Dubois County.
If you know of any child that has been the victim of a crime, please report it to your local law
enforcement agency and the Department of Child Services. For more information on ICAC of
Indiana, visit their website at https://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/.