The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office and the Jasper Police Department have announced that both agencies are now a part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program for Indiana.

ICAC helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an

effective response to technology-facilitated child exploitation and internet crimes against

children. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and

technical assistance, victim services, prevention, and community education.



ICAC was developed in 1998 in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers

using the internet and other technology, the proliferation of child sexual abuse images available

electronically, and the heightened online activity by predators seeking unsupervised contact with

potential underage victims.



ICAC is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing more than 4,500 federal,

state, and local law enforcement, as well as prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are engaged

in both proactive and reactive investigations, forensic examinations, and criminal prosecutions.

By helping state and local agencies develop effective, sustainable responses to online child

victimization – including responses to child sexual abuse images (child pornography), the ICAC

Program has increased law enforcement’s capacity to combat technology-facilitated crimes

against children at every level.



Recently, Rick Chambers, Investigator with the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office, and Greg

Brescher and Josh Greener, Detectives with the Jasper Police Department, completed an

extensive training dealing with the investigation of internet crimes against children, enabling

both agencies to join the ICAC Task Force of Indiana.



In the month since these Dubois County agencies joined ICAC, they have already received

four complaints/tips to investigate involving child pornography in Dubois County.

If you know of any child that has been the victim of a crime, please report it to your local law

enforcement agency and the Department of Child Services. For more information on ICAC of

Indiana, visit their website at https://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/.