In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Officer Clint Stewart, from the Jasper Police Department, about the upcoming Community Day, being held by the Jasper Police Department, and other first responders from our area. Happening Wednesday, August 30th from 4:30PM-7:30PM EST at Uebelhor Toyota’s field, on the South-side of Jasper.

