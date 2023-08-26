26 Students from Southridge High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

The College Board National Recognition Programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural areas, Black, Indigenous, or Latino students are meant to be an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.



The Southridge High School students receiving academic honors are:

For the National Rural and Small Town Award: Abigael Byrd, Alex Huffman, Alyssa McPherron, Ashlie Harter, Ava Rasche, Ayla Ring, Chloe Tooley, Colton Obermeier, Eli Meyer, Elijah Meece, Emma Blessinger, Emma Ferguson, Garrett Herbaugh, Graham Hubster, Jackson Boeglin, Kamren Neukam, Maggie Rasche, Neil Russell, Noah Humbert, Noah Owens, Payton Nichter, Penelope Roy, and Tehya Neukam.

And the students who are receiving both the National Hispanic Recognition Award and the National Rural and Small Town Award are: Daniel Uhrick, Jonathan Perez, and Luis Dubon



The criteria for students to be eligible for these honors include:

Having a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Having PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.

And being a student who attends school in a rural area or small town, or identifies as African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latino, or Indigenous or Native.



Eligible students can apply for the honors programs on BigFuture.org during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future. At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service™ can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.

To learn more about the College Board National Recognition Programs visit bigfuture.collegeboard.org.