INDOT announced a grant application made in partnership with Kentucky.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation announced a bi-state effort between Indiana and Kentucky to apply for $632.3 million in federal grant funding for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project between Evansville and Henderson.

INDOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet submitted an application through the Multimodal Discretionary Grant Program, which is part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Both states propose $513.7 million from other funding sources if the grant is approved. The states have committed $265 million to complete environmental studies and construction of the Kentucky approach in Henderson.

The $1.4 billion project, known as I-69 ORX, is one of four infrastructure projects submitted for federal funding through the program.

INDOT also put forward applications for:

The FlexRoad project along I-80/I-94 in Lake County, which aims to improve traffic flow and safety on the state’s busiest interstate corridor,

The Improve 64 project in Floyd County, with the goal of reducing congestion and improving safety and mobility on I-64 in southeast Indiana, and

And The TheLloyd4U project in Vanderburgh County that aims to provide safer, more efficient travel for motorists on the Lloyd Expressway.

The four applications total more than $945.5 million in potential federal funding with awards expected to be announced by early 2024.

For more information about the Multimodal Discretionary Grant Program, visit transportation.gov/grants.