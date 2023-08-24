A Cleanup Day event will be held at Patoka Lake in September.

The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee is hosting its annual Patoka Lake Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 23rd, which is National Public Lands Day. The event will begin at 8 AM at the Patoka Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office, located at 4512 North Cuzco Road in Dubois.

Participants of all ages and abilities can sign up on the day of the event and will be assigned an area along the shores and roadways to pick up trash and items for recycling.

At 11 AM all volunteers will return to the dam to be treated to a free fish fry, door prizes, and goody bags.

All supplies needed for the cleanup will be provided but to volunteer, you must wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and long pants.

For additional information, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-338-5589 ext. 3 or check the Patoka Lake Watershed Committee Facebook page for updates.