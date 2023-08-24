Memorial Hospital is offering a class called “Living with COPD”.

“Living with COPD” is an educational class for those who have COPD or for those who care for someone with COPD, and is held on the 2nd Tuesday of each month.

The next meeting is scheduled for, Tuesday, September 12th, from 12 to 1:30 PM in the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Mary Potter Meeting Room, located inside the hospital at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

For more information about the “Living with COPD” class, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click “Classes & Events,” or call 812-996-5232 or 812-996-1528.

Pre-registration is not necessary, and there is no cost to attend.