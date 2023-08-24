Latest News

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Named Timothy Florian as the New Director of Annual Giving 26 Southridge High School Students Earned Academic Honors from National Recognition Programs INDOT Announces Grant Application Made with Kentucky for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project The Annual Patoka Lake Cleanup Day is Set for September Memorial Hospital Offering “Living with COPD” Class

Memorial Hospital is offering a class called “Living with COPD”.

“Living with COPD” is an educational class for those who have COPD or for those who care for someone with COPD, and is held on the 2nd Tuesday of each month. 

The next meeting is scheduled for, Tuesday, September 12th, from 12 to 1:30 PM in the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Mary Potter Meeting Room, located inside the hospital at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

For more information about the “Living with COPD” class, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click “Classes & Events,” or call 812-996-5232 or 812-996-1528. 

Pre-registration is not necessary, and there is no cost to attend.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post