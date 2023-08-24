A minor traffic accident resulting in minor injuries occurred at the intersection of South Newton Street and State Road 162 this (Thursday) morning.
We will keep you updated if more information comes from this accident.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
A minor traffic accident resulting in minor injuries occurred at the intersection of South Newton Street and State Road 162 this (Thursday) morning.
We will keep you updated if more information comes from this accident.