Saint Meinrad Archabbey has named its new director of annual giving.

The new director of annual giving for the Development Office of Saint Meinrad Archabbey and Seminary and School of Theology is Timothy Florian and he recently began his work on August 21st.

In this position, Florian will be responsible for the organization, planning, and management of Saint Meinrad’s programs for inviting annual support from individuals, corporations, and foundations.

Florian has served Saint Meinrad since January 2021 as director of alumni relations. Previously, he was a teacher at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, AL.

He graduated in 2018 with a Master of Arts in Catholic philosophical studies from Saint Meinrad and he also has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Alabama.

He currently serves on the board of the Trotter House Lifeline Family Center and on the parish council at Precious Blood Parish, both in Jasper. He also has held leadership and volunteer positions for the Catholic Young Adults of Montgomery, AL, and St. Pius X parish, Mobile.

Florian currently lives in Jasper and is a member of Precious Blood Parish.