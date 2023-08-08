A Saint Meinrad novice recently professed his temporary vows.

After completing his novitiate, a year of prayer and study of the Benedictine way of life, José Angel Romero-Olivas professed his temporary vows as a Benedictine monk in a ceremony on August 6th, at Saint Meinrad Archabbey.

As is the custom during the profession of vows, he chose a religious name and so Novice Angel is now Br. Jude.

39-Year-Old, Br. Jude is a native of Chihuahua, Mexico, where he was a member of Santa Rosalia Parish and he attended the Autonomous University of Chihuahua Law School.

Temporary vows are typically for three years and this period offers a continuing opportunity for the monk and the monastic community to determine whether monastic life is the right vocation for the individual.