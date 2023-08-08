GRAMMY-nominated blues and soul band Southern Avenue is set to perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre this weekend.

This five-piece blues and soul band from Memphis, Tennessee, will perform in Lincoln City, Saturday, August 12th, as part of the 2023 Lincoln Amphitheatre’s performance series.

The evening will kick off with special guests the Jason Lee McKinney Band performing at 6:30 PM with Southern Avenue following at 7:30 PM.

Southern Avenue, fresh off of a direct support run with 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sheryl Crow, is known for delivering a high-energy, electrifying performance with excellent musicianship. They are the first Memphis-based band signed to the legendary Stax Records in more than forty years.

Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Jason Lee McKinney has spent more than a decade cementing a name for himself and his band, The Jason Lee McKinney Band, in the competitive world of modern-day roots music.

Both General Admission tickets priced at $19.95 and VIP tickets priced at $24.95 are still available for this performance and can be purchased at LincolnAmphitheatre.com, or by calling 812-937-2329. VIP tickets include a free drink voucher good for beer and wine for guests 21 and over or for Pepsi products.