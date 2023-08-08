The Heart of Jasper has announced its third annual Celebrate the Square fundraiser.

This evening on the newly renovated Downtown Square will take place on Friday, October 13th, from 6 to 9 PM as an open house for those 21 and Over; and the event will happen rain or shine.

Tickets for the event will cost $30 per person, which includes 4 food and beverage pairings by Oink, Inc. with the menu being announced soon.

Also at the fundraiser, the band First and Main will be playing from 7 to 9 PM and multiple activities including a cornhole tournament with $5 buy-ins, Jenga, Connect 4, Tic-Tac-Toe, and a Scavenger Hunt.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought by visiting heartofjasper.org to buy online via PayPal, by stopping by City Hall to pay in person with cash or check, or by purchasing via Venmo by sending $30 per ticket to @heartofjasper.