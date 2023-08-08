Latest News

Novice Andrew Levering

Novice Patrick Allbright

Two new novices have begun their journey as Benedictine monks at Saint Meinrad.

In a brief ceremony at the monastery entrance, Patrick Allbright and Andrew Levering were clothed in the Benedictine habit at Saint Meinrad Archabbey on August 5th. The two novices are now beginning a year of monastic formation, including the study of the Rule of St. Benedict and monastic history. 

26-Year-Old, Novice Patrick, is from Loogootee and he was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loogootee and attended Loogootee High School.

24-Year-Old, Novice Andrew, is a native of Libertyville, IL, where he was a member of St. Joseph Parish and attended Vernon Hills High School in Vernon Hills, IL.

As novices, they will take a year off from formal studies and trades as this time known as the novitiate is a time of prayer and learning intended to help a novice discern his vocation as a monk. At the end of this year, a novice may be permitted to profess temporary vows of obedience, fidelity to the monastic way of life, and stability in the community of Saint Meinrad.

