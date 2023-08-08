The Jasper Strassenfest ended Sunday with a beautiful day. Here is the list of winners and honorable mentions from the parade. Strassenfest Award Presentation for best reinforcement of German theme: Winner: Sandi Bair Miniature Horses & Friends. Honorable Mentions: Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister /German American Bank, Miss & Jr Miss Strassenfest, Strassenfest Committee.

A new category: Most Entertaining: Winner: Jasper High School Marching Wildcats

Honorable Mentions: Jasper High School Football, Dance and Cheer Teams, Red Hats Purple Chaps, Re/Max Local

Another new category: Best Giveaways was won by: G&T Industries

Honorable Mentions: Southern Indiana Sharpshooters, CrossPoint Fellowship of Jasper, O2EZ Concrete LLC.

Heartwarming Award for most “warm and fuzzy” entry: Winner: Southern Indiana Resource Solutions. Honorable Mentions: Troy Jones Coal Mining, Pediatric Therapy Specialties

Community Award Presentation for displaying the most positive statement on the community: Winner: St. Patrick’s Celebration. Honorable Mentions: Jasper Fire Dept and Anderson Woods.

And the Chairman’s Award presented to the business float entry that exhibits the best overall excellence in design, construction, and creativity went to 101 Country WBDC / 103.3 The Fix WAXL / 18 WJTS TV. Honorable Mentions: Kimball Electronics, Dance Central, Salience NeuroRehab, Home Depot, Pediatric Therapy Specialties.

Parade Marshal’s Award Presented to a non-business float entry that exhibits the best overall excellence in design, construction, and creativity. Winner: Indiana State Festivals Association

Honorable Mentions: Dubois County PRIDE! and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Best Shrine Unit Presented to the Shrine entry that provides the best entertainment and enjoyment for the spectators. Winner: Hadi Shriners. Honorable Mentions: Hiram’s Hotrods, Hoosier Hillbillies.

You can enjoy watching Strassenfest events on WJTS TV over the next few weeks. The Strassenfest Queen, Junior Miss, Little Miss, and Mister pageant will air this Friday, August 11th at 8:00 pm and again on Sunday, August 13th at 2:00 pm. The Talentspiel will air Wednesday, August 16th, and Sunday, August 20th at 2:00 pm. And the Jasper Strassenfest Parade will air Thursday, August 17th at 8:00 pm and again Sunday, August 20th at 3 pm or following the broadcast of the WJTS Talentspiel.