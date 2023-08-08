The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency has released the following information in regard to debris removal for the areas of Dubois County that were affected by the tornado that passed through on the morning of August 7th.

Temporary sites have been set up for debris removal at Haysville Park South Feild, the corner of 960 E and State Highway 56, and Dubois County Drop Site, 5080 N. State Road 545.

These sites will be available from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM beginning August 9th and will remain available until 7:00 PM on August 16th.

Any wooden debris to be disposed of should be placed next to the county roadway for pickup.

For any inquiries, please contact tjhumbert@duboiscountyin.org