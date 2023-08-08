(Evansville, IN) Right to Life of Southwest Indiana to host the nation’s largest pro-life banquet on August 10th in Evansville, IN.

Doors for the banquet open at 5:00 PM at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville. The banquet will feature keynote speakers Kirk Cameron and David Scotton, who have worked together to create “Lifemark,” a movie that retells the story of Scotton’s own adoption experience.

Also attending is US Senator Todd Young as well as Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.

Right to Life utilizes this banquet as its primary source of fundraising. Right to Life uses these funds to continue its programs around Southern Indiana, such as the Safe Haven Baby Boxes, giving resources to mothers and families in need, educational events, and the Go Mobile Clinic, a mobile pregnancy crisis center that provides care for pregnant women throughout Southwest Indiana.



For any inquiries about the banquet or about Right to Life, contact Mary Ellen Van Dyke at mevandyke@rtlswin.org