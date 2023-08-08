(Petersburg, IN) Rising country music star Chase Wright has been announced as a Special Guest to the Petersburg Buffalo Trace Festival, on Saturday, October 14th, hosted in downtown Petersburg.

Chase Wright is a bold new Nashville artist who seems to specialize in his storytelling and booming choruses.

Wright is confident that the Buffalo Trace Festival will be a great time and is excited to perform alongside Grammy-nominated co-headliners, Thompson Square.

The Buffalo Trace Festival is a two-day street fair with live music, rides, food vendors, a beer garden, and more. The Mayor of Petersburg, RC Klipsch, states that the festival is essential to the growth of the city and brings the whole community together.

Discover Downtown Petersburg is currently seeking sponsors for this year’s Buffalo Trace Festival. Inquiries can be directed to pbcity@blueriver.net.

You can find updates and additional information on Discover Downtown Petersburg’s Facebook page.