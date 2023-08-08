(Huntingburg, IN) Patricia Ann Emerson – Stetter, age 83, of Huntingburg, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Sunday, August 6, 2023, at St. Charles Healthcare Center in Jasper.

She was born November 11, 1939, born at home in Huntingburg, to Gilbert Louis and Lucille “Bessie” (Key) Emerson. She was the youngest of four children. Patricia married Dennis Lee Stetter on September 7, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg where she was a member. She worked as an insurance agent for the Huntingburg Clinic and also on Huntingburg 4th Street shops, The Greentree Seasons, and Purple Plum. She was a wonderful mother of five daughters; felt blessed and enjoyed her grandchildren and loved the time she spent with them. She also loved being out in nature and enjoyed her flowers. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Lee Stetter on January 24, 2021; and a daughter, Kimberly Ann Palmer.

She is survived by four daughters, Lisa (John) Faukner of Tell City, Trish (Clay) Howard of Shoals, Tina (Scott) Niehaus of Brazil, Jill (Sean) Stout of McGregor, Texas; a son-in-law, Dennis “Denny” Palmer of Chrisney; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Patricia Ann Emerson- Stetter will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with Father Biju Thomas officiating. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., E.S.T., Sunday. A parish rosary will be led at 3:30 p.m. Condolences may be shared at: www.nassandson.com