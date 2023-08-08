(Dubois/Orange County, IN) The National Weather Service has issued an update on the severity of Monday’s storms. Preliminary surveys on August 7th were conducted and found EF-1 tornado damage in Dubois and Orange Counties. At this time, it’s unknown if this damage is part of one long tornado track or multiple smaller tornadoes.

The NWS will continue damage surveys in the remainder of northern Dubois and Orange Counties today, August 8th, along with a survey of the Washington County damage. For individuals participating in storm cleanup in the area of Woopenheimer’s, two $5 meal choices will be available from 10 am until 6 pm. A quarter-chicken with German fries or tenderloin with potato wedges comes with a free non-alcoholic drink. No other menu items will be available.

Dubois County residents are being asked to contact Indiana 211 to report severe storm damage from August 6th. Collecting assessments using this process will help the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) determine damage estimates and develop the next course of action in the recovery process. At this time only Dubois County residents are being asked to report their damage to 211.