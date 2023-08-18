In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Dubois County Leadership Academy 2023 members Emily Small and Brock Bawel about the fundraiser they are currently holding to bring life-saving CPR machines, called LUCAS Machines, to Dubois County Fire Departments.

To make a donation to this group:

Make Checks Payable to:

“Dubois County Leadership Academy” with the Memo: “Lucas Machines”

Sent to: Attn: DCLA P.O. Box 7 Ferdinand, IN 47532

Contact:

Henry Calderon

(812) 639-0706

henrycalderon0606@yahoo.com

Stock media provided by Pond5.