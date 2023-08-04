(Bloomfield, IN) Detectives from the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post are conducting a death investigation at the request of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 23, 2023, 44-year-old Jack D. Farmer, of Bloomington, Indiana, was incarcerated at the Greene County Jail and found unresponsive. The Bloomfield Police Department assisted jail staff with life-saving measures, including CPR, until EMS arrived and transported Farmer to the Greene County General Hospital. Jack Farmer was later transferred to Deaconess Hospital, in Evansville, where he was pronounced deceased during the weekend of July 29th.

Indiana State Police accepted the lead investigation role into Farmer’s death per the request of Sheriff George Dallaire of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation remains ongoing and we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.