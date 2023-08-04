(Rockport, IN) On August 8th, The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville will extend their programming to students in Kindergarten through 5th grade at Rockport Elementary School.

The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville seeks to provide year-round club programs to help instill academic success, good character, citizenship, and healthy lifestyles in youth between the ages of 5 and 17.

Club Programming will operate from 3PM to 6PM during school days and will follow the Rockport Elementary Calander. Membership Applications are available at the Rockport Elementary front office.

This is the Boys and Girls Club’s third site and is now seeking partnerships within spencer county in support of the club programming and services to youth.

For any questions, please contact Ron Ryan or Andrew Backes at the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville at 812–425–2311