Joan P. Pfister, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:21 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Joan was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 8, 1934, to Anton and Theresia (Rees) Vollmer. She married Edward J. Pfister on September 14, 1963, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2020.

Joan was a 1952 graduate of Jasper High School. She then earned a degree in Nursing from St. Mary’s Nursing School.

She retired from Memorial Hospital, where she had been a registered nurse for 38 years.

Joan was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Jasper D of I.

She enjoyed watching ice skating, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons, Jude (Miriam) Pfister, Morristown, NJ, and Paul (Michelle) Pfister, and Gregory (Angela) Pfister, both of Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Cameron, Nolan, and Jayden Pfister, and one brother, Thomas Pfister, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, is one sister, Justine Vollmer, and four brothers, Msgr. Roman, Ambrose, and Robert Vollmer, and an infant Eugene Vollmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan P. Pfister will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to a favorite charity.

