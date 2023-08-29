(Spencer County, IN) At 4:32 in the morning of Sunday, August 27, 2023, Spencer County 911 Dispatch received a frantic call reporting a woman in active labor on a county roadway. As the baby’s birth became inevitable, Dispatcher Lora Hancock quickly guided the very-soon-to-be father through vital instructions.

Meanwhile, Dispatcher Hayley Goldey got to work summoning law enforcement and medical teams. Just three minutes after the initial 911 call, at 4:35 a.m., the early morning quietness was shattered by the cries of a newborn baby girl.

Shortly after the little one’s arrival Deputy Luke Fitzwater, of the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, arrived to support the new parents until Emergency Medical Services also reached the scene.

Congratulations to the new family of three! Happy birthday, young lady, and kudos to all dispatchers, deputies, and medical personnel for their swift guidance through a surprise, healthy birth.