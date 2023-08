A Kentucky man earned an Indiana Class A Misdemeanor on Friday, August 25, 2023, in Crawford County. Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Recker initiated a traffic stop for speeding, made contact with 44-year-old Elmo Greer, of London, KY, and noticed the driver showing signs of impairment.



Greer failed field sobriety tests and was transported to the Crawford County Jail where his BAC tested .187%