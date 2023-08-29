(Loogootee, IN) At 1:15 on Monday, August 28, 2023, Daviess County Central Dispatch received 911 calls reporting a body floating in the Upper South Pointe Circle of West Boggs Lake.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found 77-year-old Jerry Shadle, of Upper South Pointe Drive, face down in the water, near a boat dock. Mr. Shadle was in the water for an unknown amount of time before being discovered by a friend. At this time it’s believed Shadle was fishing off a nearby dock and fell into the water, however, an ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Daviess County Coroner’s Office.

We will provide more information on this tragic story as it becomes available. In the meantime, our deepest and most sincere condolences are with Jerry Shadle’s loved ones.