It’s that time of year…the Dale Fall Fest! The Dale Fall Festival and Scholarship Queen Pageant took place on Sunday, September 3rd at Heritage Hills High School. Each contest in the pageant was rewarded with a “swag bag” from Mary Kay Sales Director Sarah Maddox-Barnett, a gift certificate from Patriot Nutrition, a gift from Disinger Jewelers of Jasper, and a pageant t-shirt.

16-year-old Rebecca Rae Heeke, a Sophmore at H.H. High School won both Queen and Most Photogenic. She is the daughter of Adam and Cassandra Heeke and was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Dale Fall Festival Board, $125.00 in cash, as well as numerous other items and goodies.

17-year-old Jaidyn Lee Gogel, a Senior at H.H. High School, finished 1st Runner-Up and was awarded Miss Congeniality. She is the daughter of Brian Gogel and Amy Schaefer. Miss Gogel received $75.00 in cash as well as numerous other items and goodies.

16-year-old Elizabeth Ryan Gogel, a Junior at H.H. High School, finished 2nd Runner-up in the pageant. She is the daughter of Ryan and Jamie Gogel and was awarded numerous items and goodies as well.

The Dall Fall Festival Pageant will air on Thursday, September 7th at 8PM EST, 7PM CST, and again on Sunday, September 10th at 2PM EST, 1PM CST on 18 WJTS TV.

The Dall Fall Fest kicks off on Thursday, September 7th, and runs through the weekend.