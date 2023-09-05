The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Road 57 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Monday, September 11th, crews will close State Road 57 in Petersburg near State Road 56.

This closure will allow crews to perform a replacement of the railroad crossing surface at the location. This closure will take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The detour for this closure is State Road 56 to U.S. 41 to State Road 241 to State Road 61. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.