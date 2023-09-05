The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their September Second Saturday Basement Book Sale this weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, September 9th, from 10 AM to 1 PM and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

September is Mystery and Suspense Month at the sale and they will have two tables filled with selections by 65 authors.

The Feature Table will have several new selections including a Time Life series on aircraft through the ages and large tabletop books on baseball, football, and NASCAR racing.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; and children’s books, puzzles, and books on the Collectible Special table are variously priced. At this time, the sale can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, stained books in your donations.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library visit their Facebook page.

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library also want to remind the public that they will have a table at the Ferdinand Folk Fest on September 16th where they will be giving away free books and sharing information about the Friends organization.