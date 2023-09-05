The Heart of Jasper announced the details for the September Downtown Chowdown.

September’s Downtown Chowdown will take place on Thursday, September 7th from 4 to 8 PM at the Jasper Riverwalk, Dave Buehler Plaza.

Thirteen food trucks will be serving food at the event, and entertainment will include yard games, a new pirate ship bounce house, and live music played by Jed Guillaume.

Seating will be available in the shelter houses and plaza but the public is welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets.

The 13 food trucks that will be serving at September’s Downtown Chowdown are:

Wood Capital Pizza serving Pizza

Taqueria El Llano serving Mexican food

Oink, Inc. Smokehouse serving BBQ

Emerald Greens serving Salad and Soups

Calorita serving Burgers and Nachos

Ben’s Soft Pretzels serving Soft pretzels

Acropolis serving Greek food

Fistful of Tacos serving Tacos

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee serving Coffee and cold beverages

Madi’s Main Squeeze serving Unique Drinks

Kona Ice serving Shaved Ice

Sips and Snacks serving Burgers and Snacks

And JB’s Barnyard serving Ice Cream

The Downtown Chowdown is held on the first Thursday of the month from 4 PM to 8 PM, rain or shine, at the Jasper Riverwalk, Dave Buehler Plaza, with the last Downtown Chowdown of this year being held on October 5th.