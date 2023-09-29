A double fatality accident in Daviess County claimed the lives of two Washington residents. At approximately 1:46pm Thursday September 28, Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call of a two (2) vehicle head on collision on US 50 in McCracken’s curve west of Montgomery.

The initial investigation shows a 2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west bound on US 50 and for an unknown reason, went left of center and struck a 2018 Chevy Silverado head on.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra was identified as 20 year old, Allison Potts, of Washington. The front seat passenger in the Hyundai Elantra was identified as 23 year old, Braydyn Baker, of Washington.

Both Allison Potts and Braydyn Baker were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado was identified as 68 year old, James Clark, of Washington, was flown to Deaconess Midtown Hospital for severe injuries.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.

The Indiana State Police are reconstructing the accident.