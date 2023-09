Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff.

This direction by Governor Holcomb is in honor and remembrance of Senator Diane Feinstein per President Biden.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff statewide as a mark of respect for Senator Feinstein and her service as a United States Senator.

Flags should be lowered immediately until a date of interment is released.

Governor Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags as well.