Northbound lanes of US Highway 41 are closed in Gibson County due to an accident.

On Friday, September 29th, at around 3:28 PM, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department announced both lanes of Northbound US Highway 41 are closed at 225 North. This closure is due to an accident.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department advises to avoid the area or expect delays for the next 1-2 hours at this time.