Edgar L. “Boots” Gehlhausen, age 87 of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 4:10 pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Edgar was born in Dubois, Indiana on December 17, 1935, to Victor and Lorena (Zehr) Gehlhausen. He married Dian Rohrscheib on November 14, 1959 in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois.

He was a graduate of the Dubois High School Class of 1954 and was also a U.S. Army Veteran.

Edgar retired from NSWC Crane after 30 years of service.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville. He was also a Freemason with the Jasper Line Lodge #743 and was a past member of the Dubois Jaycees.

Edgar enjoyed running, taking walks, and spending time with his friends and his family.

Surviving is his wife, Dian Gehlhausen, Dubois, and one son, Brett Gehlhausen, Dubois.

Preceding him in death was one son, Michael D. Gehlhausen, his parents, four sisters, Virginia Heim, Wilda Barnett, Vera Brown, and Janice Gerber, and two brothers, Arthur Gehlhausen and Kenneth Gehlhausen.

Funeral services for Edgar L. “Boots” Gehlhausen will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, IN, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or a favorite charity.

