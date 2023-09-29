On Friday, the SWDC School Corp announced the hiring of a new Superintendent: Chip Mehaffey.

Mehaffey brings 34 years of experience in the field of education into his new role. He was previously the Superintendent for Loogootee Community Schools for 6 years and has experience as an Assistant Superintendent.

In addition to those roles, he’s served as High School Principal, Athletic Director, and spent 23 years in the classroom as a math teacher and varsity basketball coach.

Mr. Mehaffey and his wife, Stacy, have three children and six grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, spending time with his family, playing with his two puppies, and golf.