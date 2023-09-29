John E. Braham, 78, of Greenville, Indiana passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

John was born on January 4, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV to John M. and Bernadean (Norman) Braham. After graduating high school, John proudly served 22 years in the U.S. Army with the Special Forces. He married Annette Braham on February 12, 1993.

John was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #42 of Floyds Knobs. He very much enjoyed spending time there and playing Bargo. He was an avid fisherman most of his life and fished in many semi-pro tournaments. John loved spending time with his family and playing Canasta with his friends.

John was preceded in death by his father, John M., and his mother Bernadean Braham, brother–in–law, Neal (Cindy) Belcher, and his in-laws, Donald, and Mary M. Belcher.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Belcher, one sister, Shannon Atkinson, his daughters, Tammy (Jim) LaValley, and Debra Barker, and son John Jr. (Suk) Braham, 5 Grandchildren, 2 Great- Grandchildren, one on the way, and brother – in – law, Allan (Carrie) Belcher.

John was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. When his time came, he carried himself with dignity, and strength and was full of love for his family and friends. He will be forever missed.

Seeing death as the end of life is like seeing the horizon as the end of the ocean.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana with Bro. Steve Adams to officiate. Burial and military rights will follow in Mifflin Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit from 11:00 A.M on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, until the time of service at 1:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana.

