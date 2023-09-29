Attorney General Rokita is warning Hoosiers about travel scams when planning for fall break trips.

With fall approaching it’s the time of year for scammers to find new victims in families traveling during fall break.

Attorney General Todd Rokita is giving Hoosiers these tips so they can avoid common travel scams:

Be extra cautious when booking through an unfamiliar company. Check the Better Business Bureau ratings and research the name online to see if there are any allegations of scams.

Read the fine print in the contract before you sign it. It will tell you about the conditions under which the operator can change or cancel the trip and the rules and penalties for cancellation.

Pay by credit card. It gives you more protection than cash or checks.

Use good judgment when sharing about your trip on social media. Consider changing your online privacy settings while on your trip.

And lock your valuables, including personal information, in your trunk or a hotel safe.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com with Attorney General Rokita’s office.