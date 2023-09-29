The Jasper Arts Center is soon welcoming the Grammy-winning group Diamond Rio.

The country music group Diamond Rio will take the stage at the Jasper Arts Center on Friday, October 20th, at 8 PM.

Diamond Rio is a band that is known for its blend of the best of traditional country with a modern twist, creating a sound that is both timeless and innovative. Their hit singles include “Meet in the Middle,” “One More Day,” and “Beautiful Mess”.

The evening will kick off with a performance by rising country duo SmithField at 7 PM. Known for their heartfelt lyrics and dynamic stage presence, SmithField’s music blends country storytelling with modern pop influences.

Doors will open at 6:30 PM and tickets cost $40 for adults, $38 for seniors, and $35 for students.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center or online at jasperarts.org/tickets.