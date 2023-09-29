Francis J. “Swampy” Hopf, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:13 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at home.

Francis was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on April 25, 1944, to Frank and Barbara (Schnell) Hopf.

He worked at Jasper Novelty for five years and then retired from Kimball in June of 2008, where he had worked for 43 years.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #147 and attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Francis enjoyed wood carving, spending time outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are three children, Deborah (Barry) Robertson, Orleans, IN, Randall (Catherine) Hopf, Huntingburg, IN, and Julie (Brett) Wininger, Jasper, IN, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four sisters, Mary Anne (Oscar) Fromme, Jasper, IN, Sister Betty Hopf, Terre Haute, IN, Rosie (Rich) Carter, Huntingburg, IN, and Martha (Ken) Maikranz, Princeton, IN, two brothers, Thomas (Sarah) Hopf, Jasper, IN, and John (Elaine) Hopf, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his parents is one brother, Charles Hopf, who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Francis J. Hopf will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

