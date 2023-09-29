Kimball International has announced that all seven of their showrooms, along with it’s Jasper HQ facility, has received the WELL Equity Rating.

“The WELL Equity Rating acknowledges the efforts of so many team members in ensuring we achieve inclusion within our spaces,” said Emily Hill, Vice President of Human Resources, Kimball International. “The rating is very important to Kimball International because it recognizes the focus and value we place on equity in the workplace. We are committed to meeting all employees where they are, which also exemplifies our desire to create places that build communities, form connections, and develop a sense of belonging.”

Not only were they the first o receive it in the Retail Industry category, but they were also one of the first globally to achieve the rating in multiple locations. This milestone signifies their commitment to creating places where everyone can feel welcome, seen, and heard. The WELL Equity Rating offers organizations a tangible path forward to help them follow through on their DEI commitments and transform how workplaces are designed, managed, and operated to create environments

where everyone can show up as their authentic selves.

Established through 43 evidence-based strategies, the WELL Equity Rating gives organizations an actionable framework to validate key initiatives. Kimball International is dedicated to continuing to improve health and wellbeing access, celebrate diversity, prioritize inclusivity, and promote sensitivity while addressing disparities in populations that have been traditionally underserved.

The WELL Equity Rating seal will be added to each Kimball International showroom (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington D.C.) and their Corporate Headquarters (Jasper, IN). This seal communicates to anyone entering a Kimball International showroom or the Headquarters that everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive within that space.