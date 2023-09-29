Detectives from the Indiana State Police Jasper and Bloomington Districts initiated, late Thursday evening, an investigation into a police officer-action shooting involving three officers from the Bedford Police Department.

The incident started Thursday evening, when a female subject arrived at the Bedford Police Department wishing to file a harassment complaint and report she was followed by a male subject, later identified as Daymon A. Hubbard, 47, of Bedford, to the police department in a gray Chevrolet Trax. At approximately 10:05 p.m., a Bedford officer believed he observed the vehicle. Bedford officers followed the vehicle and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.The Chevrolet Trax struck a patrol vehicle during the pursuit. When Hubbard stopped, the incident escalated, and three Bedford Police Department officers discharged their weapons. At approximately 10:37 p.m., officers requested an ambulance, and Hubbard was transported to IU Health Bedford Hospital where he succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

The incident involving the Bedford Police Officers was captured on body cameras. Investigators from the Bloomington and Jasper Districts as well as Crime Scene Investigators from both districts responded to the scene. No uninvolved citizens or officers were injured during the incident.

Bedford Police Department Chief Terry Moore advised the three officers would be placed on administrative leave. The information in this release is preliminary as the matter remains under investigation and detectives are working closely with the prosecutor’s office.