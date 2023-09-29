A pilot and his flight student were killed after their aircraft crashed in Ohio County Kentucky. The victims involved in a deadly plane crash have been identified as Timothy A. McKellar Jr. and Connor W. Quisenberry.

During a storm, the plane crashed at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night and was located at around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning in rural Kentucky.

The 22-year-old pilot and 18-year-old flight student were a part of the Eagle Flight Academy out of Owensboro and believed to be completing night flight hours.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the plane crash was located by a drone in Ohio County between Owensboro and Bowling Green. Crews were able to get an atv to confirm that the debris field was roughly half a mile from the center of the crash where they located various parts of the plane. Once the crews were inside the debris field they located 2 bodies.

A FlightAware radar shows they were traveling from Bowling Green, when a severe storm hit. Storm warnings were issued for the Whitesville area– and hail followed.

Authorities say it was an emergency beacon that prompted the Evansville Regional Airport to alert Daviess County dispatch.

The left wing of the missing plane, along with some mechanical parts, were found across the half a mile debris field.