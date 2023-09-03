Indiana State Police Jasper Post was contacted by the Asheville Police Department on Saturday, September 2, 2023, with a request for assistance locating 45-year-old Arturo Martinez-Cordero, of North Carolina.

North Carolina authorities advised that Martinez-Cordero was suspected of committing homicide in his home state earlier that day and his vehicle was westbound on I-64, near the 115 mile marker.

A short time later ISP Trooper Giesler observed the vehicle on I-64 before initiating a traffic stop near the 66 mile marker. The following investigation positively identified Martinez-Cordero as the North Carolina murder suspect and found him to be operating while intoxicated and in possession of cocaine.

Combined efforts of Dubois County Deputies and their K-9 units, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Ferdinand Police Department, and ISP secured the arrest of Arturo Martinez-Cordero without incident. He was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center for an Indiana Level 5 Felony for Possession of Cocaine, three Class C Misdemeanor charges for Operating While Intoxicated with Endangerment and a BAC of .08 or Higher, a Class A Misdemeanor Operating While Intoxicated, and a warrant for First Degree Murder in North Carolina. He’s being held without bond.