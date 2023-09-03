The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Road 67 in Knox County.

Beginning on or around Monday, September 4th, crews will close State Road 67 between Bicknell and Westphalia in Knox County. This closure will allow crews to perform a chip and seal operation on the roadway.

Work on the roadway is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 550 to State Road 150 to State Road 57 to State Road 58. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.