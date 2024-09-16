The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 59 in Knox County.

Beginning on or around Friday, September 23rd, crews will close State Road 59 in Knox County in Sandborn. This closure will occur between State Road 67 and State Road 58.

This road closure will allow crews to remove the asphalt surface and apply a new asphalt overlay. During the asphalt removal process, repairs will also be made to the concrete pavement. Work is expected to last through October, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 67 to State Road 58. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.