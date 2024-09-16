In the early hours of September 16, 2024, the Jasper Police Department responded to multiple 911 open-line calls from a residence at 214 E 15th Street. Officers arrived at the location and identified Brittney Wells, 30, and David Leidgen, 38, as the individuals involved.

Leidgen was detained for misuse of 911 services. A search of the residence uncovered illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. Leidgen faces several charges, including possession of narcotic drugs, controlled substances, hypodermic syringes, anabolic steroids, synthetic urine, marijuana, and paraphernalia. Wells was charged with neglect of a dependent and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.