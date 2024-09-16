Latest News

German-American Day Celebration Luncheon and Program Set for October 6th Online Registration Still Open Through Thursday for Heartland 2024 Runs Traffic Stop in Gibson County Leads to Arrest of Petersburg Man on DUI Charge Jasper Police Arrest Two Following 911 Misuse and Drug Charges Kimball International Chicago Showroom Receives WELL Certification Platinum Distinction

In the early hours of September 16, 2024, the Jasper Police Department responded to multiple 911 open-line calls from a residence at 214 E 15th Street. Officers arrived at the location and identified Brittney Wells, 30, and David Leidgen, 38, as the individuals involved.

Leidgen was detained for misuse of 911 services. A search of the residence uncovered illegal substances, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. Leidgen faces several charges, including possession of narcotic drugs, controlled substances, hypodermic syringes, anabolic steroids, synthetic urine, marijuana, and paraphernalia. Wells was charged with neglect of a dependent and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post