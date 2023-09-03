Barbara E. Corn, age 78, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:21 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, in Baptist Health Hospital in New Albany, Indiana.

Barb was born in Franklin, Indiana, on September 6, 1944, to William E. and Helen F. (Chambers) Dodd.

She was a graduate of Dubois High School.

She retired from Sara Lee Bakery, where she had worked for several years. After retirement, she worked in accounting and as a cashier for Meijer Grocery Store in Clarksville, Indiana.

She was a member of St. Peters UCC in Dubois, Indiana, the Home-Economics Club, and the Dubois Community Club, where she was a cook.

Barb enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are four children, Pam Braswell, Clarksville, IN, Bobbie Jo Braswell, Jeffersonville, IN, Michael (Heather) Dodd, Front Royal, VA, and DeWayne (Donna) Corn, Clarksville, IN, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, five siblings, Jacob (Sherry) Zehr, Doyle Zehr, Diane (Terry) Carie, and Lisa (Kenneth) Merkley, all of Dubois, IN, and Lila (Allen) Kempf, Haysville, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, her stepfather, Andrew Zehr, five brothers, William, John, and Richard Dodd and Steven and Ronald Zehr, and one sister, Sandra Haynes.

A funeral service for Barbara E. Corn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in Crystal Community Cemetery. Pastor Dan Tucker will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.